Video – Watch all the Arsenal goals from José Antonio Reyes on his anniversary

It was 12 months ago today that we heard that the ex-Arsenal player José Antonio Reyes had died in a high speed car crash in Utrera, just 35 years and 9 months after his birth in the same town near Sevilla in Spain.

Jose was the first of our Invincibles team to pass away, and although he may not have been the most illustrious member of that squad, he did give us some memorable moments, not least when he destroyed Chelsea on his debut for the Gunners.

So sit back and enjoy every goal he scored for Arsenal. RIP Jose…