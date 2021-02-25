Video – Watch all Eduardo’s goals for Arsenal on his birthday

It was a very grey day for Arsenal fans when we saw Eduardo Da Silva had his leg broken by Birmingham’s Taylor in 2008, just 2 days before his 25th birthday, when the Gunners were looking good for a long awaited title challenge.

Well today is the Croatian’s 38th birthday, so I thought it would be nice to remember how great a striker he was, and imagine how big an Arsenal legend he would have become if he wasn’t cruelly cut down in his prime…

Enjoy!

Have a great day Eduardo, you were sorely missed…