Video – Watch and Vote for Arsenal’s Goal Of The Season – all crackers…

Arsenal scored 77 goals this 2021/22 season with Bukayo Saka as our top scorer with 12, but only one has been chosen in Arsenal’s Top Ten nominees.
The only players with two entries are Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, but I am sure you will agree that every goal in this video is worth watching again and again…
Enjoy!
🇨🇮 Pepe v Wolves
🇨🇭 Xhaka v Man Utd
🏴 Saka v West Brom
🇬🇦 Aubameyang v Spurs
🇳🇴 Odegaard v Everton
🇳🇴 Odegaard v Watford
🇧🇷 Martinelli v Watford
🏴 Nketiah v Sunderland
🇧🇷 Martinelli v Newcastle
🇫🇷 Lacazette v Southampton
🗳 Vote now for your GOTS presented by @Sportsbetio 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 9, 2022
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I can’t even pick one.