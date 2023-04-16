Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Watch Arsenal go two up inside ten minutes v West Ham

Arsenal have started the game in blistering fashion against West Ham this afternoon at the London Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus put the Gunners up after just six minutes and three minutes later his captain Martin Odegaard extended Arsenal’s lead to two.

Mikel Arteta will have wanted his boys to get going quickly and they sure have done so, if this carries on it could be a rout.

Watch any of the videos below and enjoy, I know I am.

 

