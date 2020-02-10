Video – Watch Arsenal goalkeepers training session in Dubai

Arsenal keepers Leno, Martinez and Macey winter break training.

We have put out a few videos from the mid-season winter break out in Dubai and the latest one focusses on the goalkeepers Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez and Matt Macey.

It is fairly standard stuff but well worth a watch if you want to get an insight into what the stoppers have been doing in Dubai.

I enjoy these videos simply because they do give you a behind the scenes look, however much it is edited, that are normally not available to the every day fan.

This video comes courtesy of the clubs official Youtube channel.

