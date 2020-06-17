Video – Watch Arsenal in training ahead of Man City trip

So, today’s the day that we finally see Arsenal back in action, and with all of us excited Arsenal fans desperately hoping for a result up at the Etihad tonight we want to see a superfit starting XI running Man City ragged.

So it is an excellent time for Arsenal to release a video of our players in training, and they are especially concentrating on our superfast attack force, but especially our Number One goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sit back and enjoy ten minutes of training ahead of tonight’s game, and decide whether you think the team is ready to go…