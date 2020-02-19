The Arsenal lads training and messing around before Europa League match against Olympiacos.

Thursday evening Arsenal faces off against Greek side Olympiacos in Athens in a game crucial to their Champions League hopes.

It is highly likely that Mikel Arteta’s men will have to win the Europa League if they are to qualify for next seasons elite European competition.

This video has a good mix of the players joking around prior to the training session and some intense one-touch passing.

It is noticeable how relaxed the lads look.

This video comes courtesy of the clubs official Youtube channel.

Watch more videos here