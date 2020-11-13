Video – Watch Arsenal training with added youngsters

With 11 of Arsenal’s stars away on international duty, the senior training sessions have still been continuing with those who are still in London,

There are many established stars still training though, and Arteta has added some of our youngsters to gain some senior experience and mix with their heroes. The very knowledgable Jeorge Bird has named a few of lucky ones, “including Swedish striker Nikolaj Moller, who has produced some impressive performances since joining the club.

“All-action midfielder Mauro Bandeira also trained with the squad along with Ben Cottrell and new arrival Joel Ideho.”

“Left-back Joel Lopez and midfielder Tim Akinola were involved, as was goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo. Catalin Cirjan, Joseph Olowu and Jonathan Dinzeyi were also called upon.”

This is all great experience for our youngsters, but I seriously hope that Arteta is concentrating on ironing out the problems that resulted in our awful result last weekend..