Video – brilliant Arsenal victory over Man Utd and a brilliant performance from Arsenal.

Arsenal completely dominated Man Utd last night delivering the first win under new manager Mikel Arteta.

The players ran themselves into the ground, their attitudes, passion and determination were impeccable. United simply could not live with Arsenal last night.

The defence was solid, the midfield under total control and the forwards a constant threat, the exact sort of performance we have been waiting for all season long.

This video is courtesy of the official Arsenal Youtube channel and for once, is very enjoyable viewing.

More JustArsenal videos here