Video – Watch Arsenal’s Invincibles beat Tottenham 5-4 in 2004

There have been quite a few exciting North London Derbies over the Years, but this is one of my particular favourites.

Arsene Wenger had steered Arsenal to the Invincibles season, and the following November we went across London to White Hart Lane intending to confirm that London was indeed RED.

And we did it in style. I won’t tell you the goalscorers so I dont spoil the commentary, but the Arsenal team on that day was….

Lehmann,

Lauren, Toure, Cygan, Cole,

Ljungberg, Vieira, Fabregas,

Reyes (Pires 68), Bergkamp (Van Persie 82), Henry.

Subs Not Used: Flamini, Almunia, Hoyte.

Enjoy the goal-fest!