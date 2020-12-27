Video – Watch Arteta reveal that the Arsenal team were buzzing before facing Chelsea

After 7 League games without a win, there were few Arsenal fans in confident mood before the team arrived at the Emirates to face Chelsea, but Mikel Arteta reveals that he thought the squad were feeling good ahead of the big London derby.

That energy was apparent straight from the kick-off and Gabriel Martinelli was unlucky not to give us a lead in the very first minute, and, as they say, the rest is history…

