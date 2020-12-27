Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Watch Arteta reveal that the Arsenal team were buzzing before facing Chelsea

After 7 League games without a win, there were few Arsenal fans in confident mood before the team arrived at the Emirates to face Chelsea, but Mikel Arteta reveals that he thought the squad were feeling good ahead of the big London derby.

That energy was apparent straight from the kick-off and Gabriel Martinelli was unlucky not to give us a lead in the very first minute, and, as they say, the rest is history…

Congrats on an excellent display and I hope the team is in the exact same mood on the way to Brighton!

Posted by

Tags Arteta Chelsea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs