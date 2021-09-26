Video – Watch Arteta wax lyrical about having Arsenal supporters at the NLD

So the big day is upon us at last, as Tottenham are coming to the Emirates for the famous North London Derby.

It will be even more special today as the Arsenal team have been playing in empty stadiums for the last couple of years, but at last Arteta’s side will have 50,000 supporters cheering them on to beat our greatest local rivals.

This is the one game that every Arsenal fan wants to win, and it means just as much to the Tottenham fans as we look to have the bragging rights over our noisy neighbours until the next one comes around.

COYG!