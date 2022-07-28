Video – Watch Arteta’s emotional speech after Arsenal lost the first three games last season

I seriously cannot wait to see the full showing of Amazon’s ALL OR NOTHING film, following Arsenal for the season, from the low point of losing our first three games of the season to fighting our way back up the table to reach Fourth Place, only to lose the plot in the final games of the season and lose out on our Champions League place to our great rivals Tottenham.

This teaser from the ALL OR NOTHING video has just been released, and it shows how an emotional Mikel Arteta explained to the players how he still had faith in them despite those three losses, and the looks on the players faces were a wonder to behold….

Enjoy!