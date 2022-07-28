Video – Watch Arteta’s emotional speech after Arsenal lost the first three games last season

I seriously cannot wait to see the full showing of Amazon’s ALL OR NOTHING film, following Arsenal for the season, from the low point of losing our first three games of the season to fighting our way back up the table to reach Fourth Place, only to lose the plot in the final games of the season and lose out on our Champions League place to our great rivals Tottenham.
This teaser from the ALL OR NOTHING video has just been released, and it shows how an emotional Mikel Arteta explained to the players how he still had faith in them despite those three losses, and the looks on the players faces were a wonder to behold….
Enjoy!
🔴 All or Nothing: 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹
After losing our first three Premier League games of 21/22, the boss delivered this… ❤️
📺 Prime Video: August 4 | #AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/sYazjT5rT6
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 27, 2022
If they know they are on camera how do we know the emotions are genuine?
How do we know things are not scripted?
Because a person will act carefully when they know they are on camera compared to normal daily life.
Just for the purpose of discussion.
If the camera has been there for some time prior then you forget it’s there and act normal as has been seen on many “fly on the wall” documentaries. I’m sure it’s genuine and not scripted.
Motivation or not, preparation matters. It was obvious, that the team was not ready at the start of the just concluded season.
Moreover, I for one do not believe the speech changed anything.
What changed was that, they had time during the break to integrate the new players to the team which wasn’t like that at the start of the season period.
The break and addition of tomi who started the game as the new addition was only a boost not the primary source of motivation cos we could have as well lost to norwich as the confidence then was extremely low but luckily we managed a 1-nil victory giving us a much needed boost hence an eight game winning streak bringing us back on track,i must say that speech really helped their mental and as for their looks in front of camera i don’t think any of our players are good in acting as they pro footballers not actors hence a ridiculous accusation @HH.
If you don’t understand how powerful the snipped video of that speech was then you don’t understand psychology & life.
He gave the players freedom (to live without fear) & perspective
I thought it was fantastic myself. Raw, honest and an insight into his passion for the club and his players. I am of the belief he will achieve great things as a manager and I am hoping it’s with Arsenal.