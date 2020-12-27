Video: Watch as Gabriel Martinelli piles pressure on Chelsea

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli’s work rate is a blessing for all to see, and his return to action could be just the lift we have needed.
The Brazilian can be seen below causing trouble with his running off the ball, and the effect it can have on the opposition, and you can hardly believe that he has only just recovered from a long-term knee injury.
This is Martinelli’s third game back from a lengthy injury btw 🤯pic.twitter.com/0GQGHP79gf
— #14 (@AFCTempo) December 27, 2020
The Brazilian youngster could well have brought the exact energy that our side has been lacking in recent weeks, and I don’t see how the manager can even consider benching him.
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
And to think that united were claiming that greenwood was better joke of the year
We have talented youngsters in form of Martenelli, Saka, ESR, Tierney, Saliba, Gabriel M, AMN,MG even to some extend torreria with right influx of experience like Auba, Partey, Laca…we have a good squad as well. There is no way I accepted before and even now that our squad is not good enough to be in top 4. It’s the manager failure which is very obvious now for everyone to see in this victory as he was forced to play some of these talented youngsters and had no choice. This shows how big mistake he has made with squad selection and punishing some youngsters. As long as there is no merit and manager has his own favourites we will never see this club go back to where it was.
We didn’t build a team around Sanchez, who had the perfect blend of ability, work ethic, and mentality, and now we have another South American, with the same attributes. We must not make the same mistake again!
At such a young age, and even after a long lay off with a serious injury, he’s already putting in more of a shift than our seasoned pros. Shame on them!
So what happened to Sanchez’s ability after he left Arsenal?
Could his ability be linked to Arsenal’s system and his team mates especially Ozil and Girould?
What does “South American” have to do with anything? Can we just mention a player without talking about his nationality, color or religion?
It’s irrelevant what happened to Sanchez after he left Arsenal, and I have no idea why you would mention it? I am talking about what he brought to our Arsenal team
As we now know, Sanchez wasn’t just or best player ability wise, along with Santi, but he was exactly what you want from a player in regards to mentality. Something that had been missing for years thanks to Wenger, which was also confirmed by Bellerin. Sanchez was too intense, and wanted to win too much, Bellerin told us, which says everything we need to know about the laziness and mediocrity that was, and still is, running rampant through our squad.
Sanchez’s ability is not linked to Ozil and Giroud, and if you had seen him before he joined us, you would know that.
There is nothing wrong with mentioning someone’s nationality, and it’s bizarre you would even touch on that? I am not sure if you aware, but we’re not all the same. Men are different from women, Christians are different from Muslims, and so on…
Is it not criminal for Arteta to be benching Martinelli for Nketia? And somebody should tell me if Arteta is willock ‘a agent if not that guy is not arsenal quality
Willock is a good player, you are forgetting how he contributed in EL. If you watch him closely you see that is not that bad as you bash him. I remember how Giroud and Ramsey always got stick by arsenal fans and they wanted them out but they were really good players. As for Gabriel Matrinelli, is very talented we are luck to have him