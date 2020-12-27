Video: Watch as Gabriel Martinelli piles pressure on Chelsea

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli’s work rate is a blessing for all to see, and his return to action could be just the lift we have needed.

The Brazilian can be seen below causing trouble with his running off the ball, and the effect it can have on the opposition, and you can hardly believe that he has only just recovered from a long-term knee injury.

This is Martinelli’s third game back from a lengthy injury btw 🤯pic.twitter.com/0GQGHP79gf — #14 (@AFCTempo) December 27, 2020

The Brazilian youngster could well have brought the exact energy that our side has been lacking in recent weeks, and I don’t see how the manager can even consider benching him.

Patrick