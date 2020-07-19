Video: Watch as cynical Sterling deliberately tries to end Mustafi’s season

Raheem Sterling showed his frustration at failing to get the better of Arsenal’s defence in the FA Cup by acting out a cynical foul on Shkodran Mustafi.

The German continued his fine form since the Mikel Arteta came in as coach, and he was part of the integral defence which kept the free-flowing attack of Manchester City at bay last night.

Mustafi wasn’t able to see out the game however, after Sterling lunged in on our defender by stamping on his ankle late into the tie, before coming clattering down with his knee into our star’s hamstring.

“We’re not doctors of course we don’t know” You don’t have to be a doctor to see that Sterling stamped on Mustafi’s ankle and knees him in the hamstring 🙄 pic.twitter.com/dvtBe1kAWI — ZAG-KAG (@1811MAG) July 18, 2020

Will the FA take action against the England international? Will the rules on the use of VAR have to be adapted to allow more replays used during play?

Patrick