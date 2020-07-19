Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Watch as cynical Sterling deliberately tries to end Mustafi’s season

Raheem Sterling showed his frustration at failing to get the better of Arsenal’s defence in the FA Cup by acting out a cynical foul on Shkodran Mustafi.

The German continued his fine form since the Mikel Arteta came in as coach, and he was part of the integral defence which kept the free-flowing attack of Manchester City at bay last night.

Mustafi wasn’t able to see out the game however, after Sterling lunged in on our defender by stamping on his ankle late into the tie, before coming clattering down with his knee into our star’s hamstring.

Will the FA take action against the England international? Will the rules on the use of VAR have to be adapted to allow more replays used during play?

Patrick

  1. Adajim says:
    July 19, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Very unfortunate, and to think he escaped it.
    OT-since wenger left, it’s been 2seasons and on each, we have reached finals , lost the Europa, hopefully this FA is a win, and maybe against Chelsea too

  2. DANIE says:
    July 19, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    those rules always work against us. I think u so how the VAR was active during Sterling’s penalty claim.

