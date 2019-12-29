Video – watch Aubameyang bullet header put Arsenal one up against Chelsea

Aubameyang

Arsenal takes a 13th-minute lead thanks to a bullet header from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal started off aggressively, they were on the front foot from the minute the game kicked off and were rewarded in the 13th minute thanks to a brilliant headed goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Calum Chambers gets the assist thanks to a flick-on from a Mesut Ozil corner and it was no less than what was deserved.

Enjoy this beautifully taken goal by one of the best strikers in the world.


  1. Abdul Razak Sesay
    Abdul Razak Sesay

    It was a good finished but arsenal should put more pressure on Chelsea, should not allow them to control or dictate the tempo of the match. A very brilliant display by Toreira. looking to finish the game with all three points.

