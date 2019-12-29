Video – watch Aubameyang bullet header put Arsenal one up against Chelsea

Arsenal takes a 13th-minute lead thanks to a bullet header from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal started off aggressively, they were on the front foot from the minute the game kicked off and were rewarded in the 13th minute thanks to a brilliant headed goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Calum Chambers gets the assist thanks to a flick-on from a Mesut Ozil corner and it was no less than what was deserved.
Enjoy this beautifully taken goal by one of the best strikers in the world.
It was a good finished but arsenal should put more pressure on Chelsea, should not allow them to control or dictate the tempo of the match. A very brilliant display by Toreira. looking to finish the game with all three points.