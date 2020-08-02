Video – Watch Aubameyang drop the FA Cup and THE CELEBRATIONS as Arsenal win

What a fantastic day for Mikel Arteta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and all Arsenal fans, as the Gunners went on to win a record 14th FA Trophy, and have now won their last 7 FA Cup Finals in a row. A record to be truly proud of….

Watch the scenes of the unhappy Chelsea players and the incredible jubilation of the Arsenal players from after the final whistle until the big moment that Aubameyang holds the trophy aloft.

No-one deserved to hold that Cup more than our captain and top-scorer after yet another Man Of The Match performance.

Come on You Gunners!