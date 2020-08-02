Video – Watch Aubameyang win the FA Cup for the Mighty Arsenal

I doubt that there were many Arsenal fans that didn’t watch the game yesterday, but it also worth spending a few minutes of your time watching the goals from the game again and again!

The Emirates FA Cup are not releasing the full highlights until this afternoon, but to get your appetite up they have given us a short video showing the goals for us to enjoy.

Nobody gave us a hope (as usual), but once again the Mighty Gunners proved them wrong.

Thanks to you Auba…..