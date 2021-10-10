Video – Watch Barcelona Women inflict first defeat for Arsenal this season

Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Watch Barcelona Women inflict first defeat for Arsenal this season

As Arsenal Women prepare to face Everton this afternoon aiming to maintain their 100% winning start to the season, as a warm up you can watch the whole of our Ladies game at Barcelona on Tuesday, which saw the Gunners lose their first game in any competition since February.

This is a game between two top class teams, with the European Champions proving to have too much attacking firepower than the Arsenal Women, who changed their whole front three in the second half but couldn’t match the Spanish giants.

You may be surprised at the fitness and skill levels on show, but you can’t help but appreciate the quality of both teams….

Enjoy

