Video – Watch Ben White’s introduction to his team mates and Arsenal training…

Ben White has now finally been confirmed as an Arsenal player, and he now has a couple of weeks to get to know his new team-mates and to learn how Mikel Arteta wants him to fit into his tactical plans.

But today, on his first visit to London Colney, the 23 year-old was introduced to his new comrades and surroundings to begin the settling in process which every player has to go through when joining a new club, and Arsenal had a cameraman on hand to record the event for posterity, and maybe give us fans an insight into how the club works as well.

I know we are going to be seeing a lot more when the Gunners are featured in this seasons “All or Nothing” TV Series, but this video could provide us with a little insight as well.

So, sit back and listen carefully to how Ben White gets on in his introduction to the Arsenal training ground…