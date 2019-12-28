Video – Watch Bournemouth v Arsenal highlights, unlucky draw

Bournemouth v Arsenal video highlights – A much better display from the lads.
The draw against the Cherries was a little disappointing simply because we deserved the win. It was a greatly improved performance, the lads showed fight, a positive attitude and that they actually cared.
In fact, if there was one area that was a bit of a let down it was the forwards, which is highly unusual.
The defence and midfield were far better organised, they were better disciplined, they were tactically far better and never let their heads drop when Bournemouth went one up.
If the forwards were more clinical Arsenal would have won and deservedly so.
Watch this highlights video from the Arsenal Youtube channel. It is worth a watch and not just for the goals.
The YouTube highlights video just shows the best moments, because its duration is just around two minutes. Better watch the whole game
Pay attention to how Xhaka changed his role between left DM/ left CB and unleashed several nice passes to Bukayo Saka. Also see how Maitland-Niles cut inside to help Xhaka and Torreira, when Bukayo Saka was in the front
As long as the players helped each other like that at the Chelsea game, I believe we could win the game
Hello GIA.. your man was an utter beast last night! I bet you want us to buy him even more now!!
We did mention you on a previous thread last night, not sure if you saw it?! 😁
Sue not only yesterday, the boy has been playing well this season, am sure he will give the Liverpool full back lots of problem when they meet. Arsenal are just so useless, we couldn’t even score a goal against city.
Gotanidea, Am sorry I ever doubted you on traore, the boy has been so so good this season, he scored both goals in the first leg against city and yesterday also he played so well. If only we could have a winger as good as him. What I love about him is that even though he’s big with all those muscles he run like bellerin, I think I know what you mean about inverted winger now.
Gotanidea I think only you and me was the only ones who believed in Traore’s potential! 👊 Come on Arsenal sign him up haha