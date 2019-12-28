Video – Watch Bournemouth v Arsenal highlights, unlucky draw

Bournemouth v Arsenal video highlights – A much better display from the lads.

The draw against the Cherries was a little disappointing simply because we deserved the win. It was a greatly improved performance, the lads showed fight, a positive attitude and that they actually cared.

In fact, if there was one area that was a bit of a let down it was the forwards, which is highly unusual.

The defence and midfield were far better organised, they were better disciplined, they were tactically far better and never let their heads drop when Bournemouth went one up.

If the forwards were more clinical Arsenal would have won and deservedly so.

Watch this highlights video from the Arsenal Youtube channel. It is worth a watch and not just for the goals.

Watch more Arsenal videos