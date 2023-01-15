Video – Watch captain Kim Little put Arsenal Women ahead against Chelsea

This game between Arsenal and Chelsea Women was always going to close as the Blues have won 9 games in row to top the WSL.

But surprisingly the Gunners have mostly been on the front foot throughout the game, but it still took until after the hour mark before Arsenal finally took the lead.

It was a perfectly placed penalty to beat Musovic, who has been in fantastic form throughout the match, but right now Arsenal are going to join Chelsea at the top of the League.

Just like the men!

