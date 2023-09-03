Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Watch Declan Rice put Arsenal 2-1 up with minutes to go

If Declan Rice was not already a hero at the Emirates, he certainly is now.

The match was drifting to a 1-1 draw and it needed one of the big men to step up and break the deadlock and who better than Arsenal’s record signing.

This could turn out to be a huge moment in Arsenal’s season even though it is still very early in the campaign, this sort of moment is what helps build momentum.

Watch one of the videos below and enjoy.

 

