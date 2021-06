Nicholas Pepe has hardly proved that he is worth 72million to Arsenal since his arrival at the Emirates two summers ago, but the Frenchmn showed definite signs of improvement in the second half of the season just gone.

In fact in total Pepe scored 16 goals and made 6 assists by the end of the campaign.

Arsenal fans have been waiting a long time to see the best of Pepe, and it would be great if he could kick on from this next year and prove that we got hold of a world class winger…