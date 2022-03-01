Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Watch every single goal scored by Arsenal this season

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Arsenal fans, starting with our awful first 3 matches which were all defeats without scoring one goal, which left us rock bottom of the League table.

But then we finally started scoring in our hard fought 1-0 win over Norwich, and since that day we have scored another 53 up to now.

We managed to end the year up in the heady heights of 4th place, and despite a totally winless January, we are now back on the heels of Man United and West Ham as we continue our battle for the last Champions League place.

So, here is every goal scored by Arsenal in 2021/22….

EnjoY!

