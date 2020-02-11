Video – Watch five great Arsenal v Newcastle clashes including that 7-3 classic

Take a trip down memory lane with some of the best Arsenal v Newcastle United games.

Arsenal welcomes Newcastle next Sunday in a critical game for both sides and it is always worth getting in the mood with a nostalgic look at some of the classic games between the sides.

Any look back at Arsenal facing off against Newcastle has to always include that infamous 4-4 draw at St James Park but it is not all depressing, there is also the brilliant Theo Walcott hat-trick eight years ago in the awesome 7-3 humbling of the Geordies.

This video comes courtesy of the official Premier League Youtube channel.

