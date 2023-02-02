Video – Watch Folarin Balogun get his first hat-trick – He can’t stop scoring

We all knew that the Arsenal Academy product Folarin Balogun was extremely prolific when playing for the Gunners junior teams, but he seemed to lack confidence when given a chance in the first team squad.

So it was decided to send him on loan to Reims in Ligue 1, and it proved to be a masterstroke by Mikel Arteta.

The youngster was the third top scorer in Ligue 1 before yesterday, with 11 goals to his name, and yesterday he was the saviour for Reims yet. But today he sits on top of the race for the Golden Boot….

Just before half-time Reims were 2-0 down to Lorient until Balogun got a cance to fire home a penalty just before the break.

In the second half, the home team went on to demolish Lorient with three more goals, including two more from open play, with the last one being especially impressive.

He may have been helped by having Vito Mannone in goal for Lorient!

Watch these highlights and see what Arsenal are foing to get back at the Emirates next season..

