Video – Watch Folarin Balogun score twice as England U21’s win 3-0

The Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun has finally come into his own on loan at Middlesbrough and is proving he can handle that level, and now he has done the same on international duty with the England Under-21 side.

The Three Lions side were in top form in dispatching with Albania last night, with our young loanee scoring a second-half brace to help seal the three points as his side close in on qualification for the 2023 U21 European Championships.

Balogun is being tipped to return to the Emirates next term to vie for a role in our first-team squad, although that could well depend on our incomings and Alexandre Lacazette’s future, with the Frenchman yet to decide where he will playing next season.

Flo has been impressing for Middlesbrough in the Championship since sealing a move there in January, with two goals from his 12 outings thus far.