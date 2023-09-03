Video – Watch Gabriel Jesus last gasp goal against Man Utd

On what could have been a tricky Sunday afternoon for Arsenal it is now one that confirms we are still genuine title contenders thanks to a nice 3-1 win over Man Utd.
It was not all plain sailing and the scoreline may flatter the Gunners a little but on balance, the best team won.
Martin Odegaard knocked in Arsenal’s first goal, Declan Rice had looked to have scored the winner but it was Gabriel Jesus who put the cherry on the cake with a nicely taken third.
Arteta must watch in video what the players did right in the last 14 minutes from 90 that was right and agree with me that they raised the bar on attack and exhausted the Man U team. Always lovely to win well.
What guts! We controlled the game whilst again looking slow and sloppy. If we can win when playing poorly then maybe the sky is the limit? So pleased for both Jesus (who needed it) and Rice. Ode and Martinelli (barring crappy corners) ran their hearts out bless them. Saka not good again, Havertz’s bad pass gave the goal away and he is simply not ready. Great pass from Vieira in his 15 minute cameo – he is ready but waited a season. Should he be the starter here? Missed Partey but good to see White back as RB.
This maybe not the tactical or form victory, but for spirit alone this should kickstart our season. Wow!
Jesus looks jacked!
Yes Jesus looks sharp and hungry
Brilliant!!
Got some obvious frustrations at some things that are being done but however we do it, beating utd today was so important and should be celebrated.