Video – Watch Gabriel Jesus last gasp goal against Man Utd

On what could have been a tricky Sunday afternoon for Arsenal it is now one that confirms we are still genuine title contenders thanks to a nice 3-1 win over Man Utd.

It was not all plain sailing and the scoreline may flatter the Gunners a little but on balance, the best team won.

Martin Odegaard knocked in Arsenal’s first goal, Declan Rice had looked to have scored the winner but it was Gabriel Jesus who put the cherry on the cake with a nicely taken third.

Well, this has been a turn of events 😲 Gabriel Jesus makes it THREE! pic.twitter.com/NL5tgeHxq7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2023