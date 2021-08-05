Video – Watch Granit Xhaka show why Arteta wants him to stay at Arsenal

There has been much discussion about the pros and cons of Arsenal offering a new contract to Granit Xhaka to keep him at the club until 2025.

Many people only see Xhaka’s occasional errors (usually involving Bernd Leno) but don’t understand that he is the pivot in the middle that keeps Arsenal ticking along in midfield.

There was much made of a rumoured bid for Xhaka from Roma this summer, and although the Swiss midfielder played along during the Euros, people seem to have forgotten his response when he was first asked about the possibility of joining Mourinho in Italy, he said: ‘There are always rumours at the end of the season, that’s for sure,’

‘But I still have a two-year contract in London and I am very happy with my family here.

‘First of all, I’m looking at a successful Euro 2020 with the national team.’

That is why I was pretty certain that Xhaka would still be at Arsenal this season…

Anyway have a look at Granit’s best bits from last season here…