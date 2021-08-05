Video – Watch Granit Xhaka show why Arteta wants him to stay at Arsenal

There has been much discussion about the pros and cons of Arsenal offering a new contract to Granit Xhaka to keep him at the club until 2025.
Many people only see Xhaka’s occasional errors (usually involving Bernd Leno) but don’t understand that he is the pivot in the middle that keeps Arsenal ticking along in midfield.
There was much made of a rumoured bid for Xhaka from Roma this summer, and although the Swiss midfielder played along during the Euros, people seem to have forgotten his response when he was first asked about the possibility of joining Mourinho in Italy, he said: ‘There are always rumours at the end of the season, that’s for sure,’
‘But I still have a two-year contract in London and I am very happy with my family here.
‘First of all, I’m looking at a successful Euro 2020 with the national team.’
That is why I was pretty certain that Xhaka would still be at Arsenal this season…
Anyway have a look at Granit’s best bits from last season here…
One of our worst signings until his resurgence under MA. MA is being criticized for wanting to keep Xhaka, but to look at it from his perspective, Xhaka has been one of his best performers, one of his leaders, and the fittest, so obviously he wants to keep Xhaka.
To also be fair to the club, they have been trying to sell him, but his valuation has not been met. Offering him a new contract is debatable, but again, they’re to learn from their mistakes.
I would have liked to have seen something fresh in midfield this season, instead of Xhaka yet again, but at least it now seems to be quality version of Xhaka. Solid 1.5 years of solid form for us, and just had a great Euros. Hopefully that form will continue.
Perhaps for balance there should also be a video of his worst bits?😊. Seriously though, I agree he has been our best midfielder but he really didn’t have a lot of competition. His main problem in my opinion is slowness in transition playing out from the back and his penchant for the odd reckless tackle. He can spot a decent long forward pass though.
There are nearly as many on JA who think he’s good compared to those who don’t from what I read. I’m firmly on the fence and waiting to see what happens once the window closes. Until then we haven’t a clue as not everything gets reported. The Ings transfer came out of the blue to me
None of us know how much more can be spent or which players will get sold or loaned. It’s grim that there are still players on the books who are almost worthless and have attracted little attention from other clubs – if any. It’s going to be a long haul.
Credit where it’s due. None in our current squad can pick a pass like Xhaka does. Or can last a season without needing frequent visits to the treatment table in between. Xhaka can keep himself fit and available for selection. A proper pro.
Lacking mobility is an issue. But, that is NOT THE BIGGEST ISSUE.
Had to wait until the 6th minute in that video to see a telling contribution from Xhaka with his right foot. Pass, lob,cross, shoot, intercept, slide and anything he does on the pitch, his left foot comes out first all the time. Almost like his right foot is non-existent.
If MA can find a system that masks Xhaka’s lack of pace and not put him under regular pressure at dangerous territories from the opponents throughout the entire 90 minutes, Xhaka can be a true game changer.
Now everyone know why MA wants to keep Xhaka at Arsenal. The question that remains is, “Does MA has a system at Arsenal to make Xhaka a true game changer this season?”.
Agree with much of the above from all.
What is almost as frustrating as in comings, is our complete inability to offload those now deemed surplus to requirements (what does that tell you ).
I was on the other day banging on about “identity” & “feel”.
Until we manage to carry out the forever promised drains up re’ this current squad (for which the ceiling has been reached in any meaningful terms) it feels stale and samey despite White, ASL & Taveres (good, but not enough).
Was it any coincidence the same shortcomings have been evident in pre-season to date (made by the usual suspects).
Harsh I know, without a ball being kicked in anger.
But to date, a whiff of disappointment.
However, the window remains open.