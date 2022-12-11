Video – Watch Harry Kane “take resposibility” for England’s defeat and that penalty miss against France

Well it was certainly a fascinating end-to-end game between France and England last night, and after England went behind they kept plugging on and won a deserved penalty, which Harry Kane duly converted and we were back in the game.

But when France took the lead again, we were left with around 15 minutes to save our place in the World Cup and we pegged them back round Lloris’ goal.

And the EUROPHORIA! as England we given an obvious penalty again, and it all came down the captain Harry Kane , but this time the fairytale didn’t come true and the Tottenham striker launched the ball into orbit instead of hitting the back of the net.

Here is captain Kane talking about the miss after the game….