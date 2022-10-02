Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Watch Highlights including all four goals of Arsenal’s win over Spurs

Arsenal moved clear at the top of the Premier League table with a convincing 3-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Gunners were on top throughout the match, with only a penalty kick allowing our noisy neighbours to get themselves on the scoresheet, and each of our goals was enjoyed for different reasons.

Thomas Partey scored a real spectacle, blasting it home from outside the box, Gabriel Jesus showed his instinct as a striker to fight his way beyond Hugo Lloris and Christian Romero to a ball he had no right to for our second, while Xhaka’s was one of of composure which showed how easy things are for us at present.

You can catch an extended highlight reel here on YouTube.

Am I the only one who sees more than just a ‘scrappy goal’ for the Jesus goal?

