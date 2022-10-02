Video: Watch Highlights including all four goals of Arsenal’s win over Spurs

Arsenal moved clear at the top of the Premier League table with a convincing 3-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Gunners were on top throughout the match, with only a penalty kick allowing our noisy neighbours to get themselves on the scoresheet, and each of our goals was enjoyed for different reasons.

Thomas Partey scored a real spectacle, blasting it home from outside the box, Gabriel Jesus showed his instinct as a striker to fight his way beyond Hugo Lloris and Christian Romero to a ball he had no right to for our second, while Xhaka’s was one of of composure which showed how easy things are for us at present.

😍 Enjoy that one, Gooners? 🍿 Watch the action all over again… 📺 Bitesize Highlights | Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham 👇 pic.twitter.com/6YFbJQrGux — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2022

You can catch an extended highlight reel here on YouTube.

Am I the only one who sees more than just a ‘scrappy goal’ for the Jesus goal?

Patrick