Video – Watch insane double penalty save from David Raya v Atalanta

David Raya has once again proven that he is a world-class goalkeeper with an incredible double penalty save against Atalanta this evening.
Thomas Partey conceded the penalty after a clumsy tackle on Atalanta’s Ederson. Following a lengthy VAR check, the penalty was confirmed, and to be fair, it was the correct decision as Partey was all over the place.
However, with a goalkeeper like Raya, there’s always hope. He made Arsenal proud with a brilliant double save against Mateo Retegui.
Watch the video below to witness Raya’s sheer brilliance.
DAVID RAYA, TAKE A BOW!
One of the best double saves you'll ever see
