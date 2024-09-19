Video – Watch insane double penalty save from David Raya v Atalanta

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: David Raya of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on October 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

David Raya has once again proven that he is a world-class goalkeeper with an incredible double penalty save against Atalanta this evening.

Thomas Partey conceded the penalty after a clumsy tackle on Atalanta’s Ederson. Following a lengthy VAR check, the penalty was confirmed, and to be fair, it was the correct decision as Partey was all over the place.

However, with a goalkeeper like Raya, there’s always hope. He made Arsenal proud with a brilliant double save against Mateo Retegui.

Watch the video below to witness Raya’s sheer brilliance.

DAVID RAYA, TAKE A BOW! One of the best double saves you’ll ever see 🤯 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sPgZF293QI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2024