Video – Watch Jesus put Arsenal one up against Leeds United

Gabriel Jesus is back with a bang, the Brazilian created then converted a penalty against Leeds United this afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.
The penalty was deserved, however, it has to be said that the Whites did have more than enough chances to take the lead themselves.
Hopefully, this will settle the lads down and they can now go on and collect all three points.
Watch the video below and enjoy the return of Jesus to scoring for Arsenal.
For the first time since October, Gabriel Jesus scores and Arsenal are in the lead!
