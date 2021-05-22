Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Watch Joe Willock score his 6th goal in a row for Newcastle

There are very few Arsenal fans that would have predicted that Joe Willock would become a superstar on his arrival at Newcastle in January, and tomorrow he will have the opportunity to score his SEVENTH goal in a row for the Toon when they take on lowly Fulham at Craven Cottage, and I certainly wouldn’t bet against it.

Watch this official Newcastle video and understand why Arteta can’t wait to get him back in the squad for next season..

Posted by

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. hans andersson says:
    May 22, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Joe Willock is playing on this level because now he have a real manager, Steve Bruce, an experienced coach. If Farteta force JW “home” to Emirates the kid will fall back to his old level, that wasn’t good enough for Arsenal starting 11. Let Joe go, or at least, let him stay up north another season. Farteta will ruin his career.

    Reply
  2. Adajim says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    I think we have a replacement for Cebalos now.
    Next season we should loan Ode for 1 more season, get a new CF and a more Dynamic CAM
    Willock in for Ceballos
    Saliba in for luiz ( I hope luiz stay as backroom staff or player coach)
    I think we can sell off the following:
    AMN
    Guendozi
    Mavro
    Laccazet
    Auba and Willian would have been on my list but we it’s highly unlikely we get interest for them.
    I think Bellerin is on his way out maybe a replacement

    Reply
  3. pires says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    PL player of the month….A great remplacement for Ceballos….

    Reply
  4. Abdul iliyasu salifu says:
    May 22, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Buendia is better than any of our current midfielders.
    He scores
    He assist
    He tackle better
    He dribbles better
    He passes better
    He knows the EPL and needs little adaptation.
    He is the best championship player 2021 season.

    What else do you want?

    We should have signed him in January at the time he was valued around 15-20m.Now is is around 40m.

    But typical of Arsenal we will wait until he is 100m then we will say we nearly signed him.Jack Greenish is a typical example.Never underrate championship players most are better than EPL players.Example Watkins has been better than Auba, Nketia,martial, and many more examples.

    Bissuoma,Buendia, Aarrons and a backup left back and we are good to go.
    Sign them fast before the big boys notice.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs