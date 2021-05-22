Video – Watch Joe Willock score his 6th goal in a row for Newcastle

There are very few Arsenal fans that would have predicted that Joe Willock would become a superstar on his arrival at Newcastle in January, and tomorrow he will have the opportunity to score his SEVENTH goal in a row for the Toon when they take on lowly Fulham at Craven Cottage, and I certainly wouldn’t bet against it.
Watch this official Newcastle video and understand why Arteta can’t wait to get him back in the squad for next season..
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Joe Willock is playing on this level because now he have a real manager, Steve Bruce, an experienced coach. If Farteta force JW “home” to Emirates the kid will fall back to his old level, that wasn’t good enough for Arsenal starting 11. Let Joe go, or at least, let him stay up north another season. Farteta will ruin his career.
I think we have a replacement for Cebalos now.
Next season we should loan Ode for 1 more season, get a new CF and a more Dynamic CAM
Willock in for Ceballos
Saliba in for luiz ( I hope luiz stay as backroom staff or player coach)
I think we can sell off the following:
AMN
Guendozi
Mavro
Laccazet
Auba and Willian would have been on my list but we it’s highly unlikely we get interest for them.
I think Bellerin is on his way out maybe a replacement
PL player of the month….A great remplacement for Ceballos….
Buendia is better than any of our current midfielders.
He scores
He assist
He tackle better
He dribbles better
He passes better
He knows the EPL and needs little adaptation.
He is the best championship player 2021 season.
What else do you want?
We should have signed him in January at the time he was valued around 15-20m.Now is is around 40m.
But typical of Arsenal we will wait until he is 100m then we will say we nearly signed him.Jack Greenish is a typical example.Never underrate championship players most are better than EPL players.Example Watkins has been better than Auba, Nketia,martial, and many more examples.
Bissuoma,Buendia, Aarrons and a backup left back and we are good to go.
Sign them fast before the big boys notice.