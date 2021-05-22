Video – Watch Joe Willock score his 6th goal in a row for Newcastle

There are very few Arsenal fans that would have predicted that Joe Willock would become a superstar on his arrival at Newcastle in January, and tomorrow he will have the opportunity to score his SEVENTH goal in a row for the Toon when they take on lowly Fulham at Craven Cottage, and I certainly wouldn’t bet against it.

Watch this official Newcastle video and understand why Arteta can’t wait to get him back in the squad for next season..