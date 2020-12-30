Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Watch Lacazette discuss having Arsenal’s kids around…

Alexandre Lacazette was only on the pitch for 25 minutes last night but it was enough for him to grab the points for Arsenal against Brighton, after an excellent run down the wing by Saka.

The 29 year-old is used to being in a front line with Willian and Aubameyang, and he admitted that having Saka, Martinelli and Smith-Rowe around him makes him feel old!

Lacazette may feel old, but there is no need to send him to the knackers yard just yet!

Posted by

Tags Alexandre Lacazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs