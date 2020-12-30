Video – Watch Lacazette discuss having Arsenal’s kids around…

Alexandre Lacazette was only on the pitch for 25 minutes last night but it was enough for him to grab the points for Arsenal against Brighton, after an excellent run down the wing by Saka.

The 29 year-old is used to being in a front line with Willian and Aubameyang, and he admitted that having Saka, Martinelli and Smith-Rowe around him makes him feel old!

Lacazette may feel old, but there is no need to send him to the knackers yard just yet!