Video – Watch Lacazette discuss having Arsenal’s kids around…

Alexandre Lacazette was only on the pitch for 25 minutes last night but it was enough for him to grab the points for Arsenal against Brighton, after an excellent run down the wing by Saka.
The 29 year-old is used to being in a front line with Willian and Aubameyang, and he admitted that having Saka, Martinelli and Smith-Rowe around him makes him feel old!
“They make me feel old” 👴@Arsenal’s youngsters are impressing goalscorer @LacazetteAlex #PLonPrime #BHAARS pic.twitter.com/Tt6Qvecsnw
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2020
Lacazette may feel old, but there is no need to send him to the knackers yard just yet!