Video – Watch mass exodus of West Ham fans after just 45 mins against Arsenal

Remember when Arsenal fans were criticised for leaving the Emirates with just a few minutes remaining in a game? I do, well it is the turn of West Ham fans to be mocked for leaving the London Stadium in their thousands after their side took a first-half whooping.
At least Arsenal fans leave it until very late in the game before they depart, they never abandon their team after just 45 minutes.
You can’t blame the poor souls, this could be a cricket score come the 90th minute.
Anyway, watch the video, it is very satisfying
"The train station in Stratford is going to be busy shortly" 😬
West Ham fans find a quick exit as their side goes 4 goals down against Arsenal in the first-half 😮 pic.twitter.com/OnZQfZziYr
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 11, 2024
What would constitute over-celebrating for winning 6-0 away from home and getting roughly level with Man City & Liverpool on goal difference? 😁
Honestly? Well, Here’s my answer; a six week long non stop drinking and celebratory party.
In football, celebrations are what we all follow it for, in the hope of having a good reason for celebrating. And ALL good wins are definitely worth celebrating.
And that having been said, I am now bored by CONSTANT articles about celebrations, for the simple reason that it does not mean we get any advantage , like signing a top player would or other top level players returning from injuries.
THOSE are far more of interest to me as a REALIST, than all these pieces about celebrations. I will BE celebrating out fabulous win for the rest of today and this evening .
But, after this post, I will not be CONSTANTLY referring to celebrating, til we win something.
It will be interesting to see if Talks***e will have two separate shows debating how West Ham fans left before halftime, as I believe they did when they criticised our fans?
If they don’t, that will PROVE if there’s a bias against our club within this station.