Video – Watch mass exodus of West Ham fans after just 45 mins against Arsenal

Remember when Arsenal fans were criticised for leaving the Emirates with just a few minutes remaining in a game? I do, well it is the turn of West Ham fans to be mocked for leaving the London Stadium in their thousands after their side took a first-half whooping.

At least Arsenal fans leave it until very late in the game before they depart, they never abandon their team after just 45 minutes.

You canโ€™t blame the poor souls, this could be a cricket score come the 90th minute.

Anyway, watch the video, it is very satisfying