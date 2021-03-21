Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Watch Miguel Azeez score a screamer in FA Youth Cup

There are many shrewd Arsenal insiders who believe that Miguel Azeez will be the next Academy star to be promoted to the Arsenal first team, and here is an excellent example of the skills the 18 year-old has developed.

The Gunners U18s cruised into the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park with Azeez scoring the second.

Azeez doesn’t score many, but when he does…..

  1. Dan kit says:
    March 21, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Top bins
    Looks to have a great future , next one to get called into the first team full time hopefully .

  2. Sean M says:
    March 21, 2021 at 11:21 am

    Taylor-Hart scored a cracker in this game too!

