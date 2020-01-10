Mikel Arteta press conference – all sorts of subjects covered.

Mikel Arteta was in fine form at his weekly press conference and was his usual open self.

Among the subjects discussed was Palace, Wilfried Zaha, Aubameyang and of course, the January transfer window.

It has to be said that Arteta’s press conferences are a lot more enjoyable these days. He speaks with clarity and you just know where he is coming from.

This video is from the official Arsenal Youtube Channel and is roughly seven minutes long, so grab a cup of tea, a couple of biscuits and have a watch. It is engrossing.

