Video – Watch Mikel Arteta’s full press conference ahead of Chelsea game

Mikel Arteta could not have got a worse start to this crucial season in his Arsenal career, after a Covid outbreak decimated the squad and he had to play a weakened team against Brentford.

It was a nightmare for Arteta but a fairytale start to Brentford’s Premier League adventures.

But now we have an even harder test against the European Champions Chelsea and Arteta discusses whether any of our Covid positive players may return, and whether Saka may be fit enough to play the whole 90 minutes.

The boss also talks about our new signings Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, although neither are likely to be in the squad tomorrow.

But Arteta won’t be looking for excuses and with his excellent record against Chelsea, and with the Emirates nearly full for the first time in over a year, he is hoping that the 12th man will cheer the Gunners to yet another unexpected vistory over our star-studded local rivals…

Watch his press conference here…