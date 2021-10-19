Video – Watch Mikel Arteta’s thoughts on the last minute draw with Crystal Palace

Although last night’s last-minute equaliser by Alexandre Lacazette meant that Arsenal has now gone unbeaten for the last 5 games, it was not a happy night for Mikel Arteta.
He is very unhappy with Bukayo Saka getting injured and his attacker only getting booked, and he thinks that his team gave away two “cheap goals” and didn’t deserve to lose the game.
But he is happy with Lacazette for his impact after coming on for the last ten minutes, so there is a positive!
Anyway, here is his own words….
Mikel Arteta On Saka injury, Palace’s “cheap goals” and Laca’s impact https://t.co/rovilRfb4V via @YouTube @JustArsenal
— JustArsenalVids (@JustArsenalVids) October 19, 2021
Thats what you get when you play negative football with no real direction.
Almost two years down the line, 13 players signed(excluding loans), over £200m spent and we’re still getting excuses. I really wonder where Newcastle (before the takeover) would have been if Arteta was their manager given how tight their purse was. Maybe League two