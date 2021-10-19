Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Watch Mikel Arteta’s thoughts on the last minute draw with Crystal Palace

Although last night’s last-minute equaliser by Alexandre Lacazette meant that Arsenal has now gone unbeaten for the last 5 games, it was not a happy night for Mikel Arteta.

He is very unhappy with Bukayo Saka getting injured and his attacker only getting booked, and he thinks that his team gave away two “cheap goals” and didn’t deserve to lose the game.

But he is happy with Lacazette for his impact after coming on for the last ten minutes, so there is a positive!

Anyway, here is his own words….

  1. Reggie says:
    October 19, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    Thats what you get when you play negative football with no real direction.

  2. dgr8xt says:
    October 19, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    Almost two years down the line, 13 players signed(excluding loans), over £200m spent and we’re still getting excuses. I really wonder where Newcastle (before the takeover) would have been if Arteta was their manager given how tight their purse was. Maybe League two

