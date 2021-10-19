Video – Watch Mikel Arteta’s thoughts on the last minute draw with Crystal Palace

Although last night’s last-minute equaliser by Alexandre Lacazette meant that Arsenal has now gone unbeaten for the last 5 games, it was not a happy night for Mikel Arteta.

He is very unhappy with Bukayo Saka getting injured and his attacker only getting booked, and he thinks that his team gave away two “cheap goals” and didn’t deserve to lose the game.

But he is happy with Lacazette for his impact after coming on for the last ten minutes, so there is a positive!

Anyway, here is his own words….