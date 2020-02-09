Video – Watch more Arsenal training in Dubai, some real good stuff

Some nice workout from the Arsenal lads in Dubai

Yesterday we brought you a video of the Arsenal squad training in Dubai, well, today we have another one for you to enjoy.

Some very interesting moments for you to savour including from young Gabriel Martinelli.

I won’t reveal too much about the video so as to not spoil it but I will say that some of these lads look in fine shape and if they can transfer from the training ground into an actual game then the break will have done them the world of good.

As usual, with these types of video, it comes courtesy of the official club Youtube channel.

