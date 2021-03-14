Video – Watch Mourinho blame the referee for Arsenal win

It was certainly a feisty game today between Arsenal and Tottenham, as all North London derbies should be I guess!

But Tottenham were by far the guiltier party with Erik Lamela finally getting sent off after numerous rough fouls on Arsenal players.-

And how can anyone call Harry Kane a “fair” player after the way he cynically took Gabriel out with his elbow, and didn’t even get a yellow card!

Anyway, of course Mourinho needs someone to blame for Tottenham losing, so let’s hear it then Jose….