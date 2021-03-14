Video – Watch Mourinho blame the referee for Arsenal win

It was certainly a feisty game today between Arsenal and Tottenham, as all North London derbies should be I guess!
But Tottenham were by far the guiltier party with Erik Lamela finally getting sent off after numerous rough fouls on Arsenal players.-
And how can anyone call Harry Kane a “fair” player after the way he cynically took Gabriel out with his elbow, and didn’t even get a yellow card!
Anyway, of course Mourinho needs someone to blame for Tottenham losing, so let’s hear it then Jose….
🗣️ "No post-match interviews for the referees?… Pity!"
A blockbuster post-match interview from Jose Mourinho after Tottenham's defeat at Arsenal! 🍿pic.twitter.com/X6WDuuX0QD
— Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 14, 2021
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Oh he makes me sick
If that penalty had been given against us we would all be losing out s***t over it. Wasn’t a pen, but we were and are the better team. North London is Red!
Sorry Declan, but I disagree.
Have another look at where the spud defender’s foot was height wise, when he came in on Lacazette.
That is da ngerous play and the follow through was also reckless, due to the initial way the defender went into the tackle.
If it was Xhaka or Luiz who made that tackle, rest assured a penalty would have been awarded.
I feel spuds were lucky not to have Kane sent off as well.
Stonewall penalty for me, if that was anywhere else on the pitch it was a 100% foul, the fact Lacca scewed his shot before the defender wiped him out is irrelevant. Maureen is just sore hole, with a face like a slapped arse.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Off his feet, reckless and out of control = a penalty.
Anywhere else on the park it’s a free kick and a yellow.
In the box …….it’s a pen’.