Video – Watch Odegaard equalise against Man Utd

Man Utd had just taken the lead against the run of play and the sense of injustice was overwhelming but that feeling did not last for long at all, thanks to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

United did not deserve their lead but the Arsenal boys did not allow that to get them down and the way they bounced back underlines the mentality within this squad.

It was a beautifully taken goal by Odegaard and fully deserved. Have a look at one of the videos below and judge for yourselves.

And just like that Arsenal are back in it! 😲 Martin Ødegaard leading by example for the Gunners 🫡 GAME ON! 😃 pic.twitter.com/n1mA0U6PFJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2023