Video – Watch Ramdale being kicked by disgusting Tottenham thug

Derby games can be volatile affairs and not many come close to a North London derby for passion, however, there is a line and a Tottenham fan clearly went over that line yesterday.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale was celebrating after the final whistle and for some reason, this angered Tottenham striker Richarlison, who confronted Ramsdale.

This confrontation seemed to egg on one specific Tottenham fan on, who ran down the stairs and aimed a kick at the England keeper.

It was a disgraceful cowardly attack and hopefully, the book is thrown at the thug.

Watch the two videos yourself below, it is disturbing.

Class act this @richarlison97 lad What a loser pic.twitter.com/vvGlSAtsg3 — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) January 15, 2023

from a camera that is clearer and different sides Richarlison & Fans vs Aaron Ramsdale#TOTARS #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/ieDwboFiu0 — TheBOMBOMs (@TheBOMBOMs) January 16, 2023

———————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids