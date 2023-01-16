Video – Watch Ramdale being kicked by disgusting Tottenham thug

Derby games can be volatile affairs and not many come close to a North London derby for passion, however, there is a line and a Tottenham fan clearly went over that line yesterday.
Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale was celebrating after the final whistle and for some reason, this angered Tottenham striker Richarlison, who confronted Ramsdale.
This confrontation seemed to egg on one specific Tottenham fan on, who ran down the stairs and aimed a kick at the England keeper.
It was a disgraceful cowardly attack and hopefully, the book is thrown at the thug.
Watch the two videos yourself below, it is disturbing.
Class act this @richarlison97 lad
What a loser
— DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) January 15, 2023
from a camera that is clearer and different sides Richarlison & Fans vs Aaron Ramsdale#TOTARS #NorthLondonDerby
— TheBOMBOMs (@TheBOMBOMs) January 16, 2023
Richarlison should be banned as well for putting his han into ramsdale face he is a complete animal the only good thing is I am so glad spuds wasted all that money on a very average player long may it continue!
He should be banned.
He is lucky he did not do that to Xhaka or he would have been on the floor like the cry baby he is.
FA must make a statement and not be cowards.
I suspect they are going to try and use the fan as more of an issue so they can avoid dealing with the player.
Disgusting
Little git covered his face with a scarf – the 2nd video shows it slipping for a moment so the police will have at least a profile view.
Fairly distinctive bouffant hairdo as well – shouldn’t be too hard to find.
Banning him isn’t enough – that was assault at the very least, it’s a criminal matter.
Ramsdale dealt with it very well, but Richarlison must be charged with some punishment for using his hands to provoke Ramsdale. The Spurs fan should be banned for the kick
Maybe Ramsdale should have walked away rather than kissing the badge and goading the supporters,we had already won and his actions then started this whole unsavoury nonsense IMO .
Richarlison will likely face nothing for his actions as the FA will focus on fan’s actions.
After Arsenal were sent letter about celebrations, would not be surprised at all for FA to mention Ramsdale’s banter incited fans.
Let’s see if Richarlison gets an FA letter, a ban, or a scolding of any kind.
Now go back and read what you wrote