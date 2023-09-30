Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Watch Saka put Arsenal one up against Bournemouth

Arsenal are one up after 16 minutes against Bournemouth thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka.

The move that led to the goal started with a wonderous cross from Martin Odegaard which Gabriel Jesus met with his head against the Bournemouth goal and Saka was on hand to apply the finishing touch.

It was a careful and focussed start from Arsenal and it was just a matter of time before they made the breakthrough.

Watch one of the videos below, you will enjoy what you see.

 

