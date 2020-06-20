Video – Watch sensational shot from Saka that rattles the Brighton crossbar

Bukayo Saka was just inches away from giving Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Brighton in the afternoon Premier League game at the Amex.

It was a sensational strike and the Seagulls keeper Matt Ryan had absolutely no chance. If this beauty from Saka had gone in it would have been fully deserved as Arsenal started off brightly and had Graham Potter’s men on the back foot.

This video comes from the official Optus Sport Twitter account

