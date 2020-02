Arsenal players not just relaxing in sunny Dubai.

The midseason winter break is not just for relaxing and getting a tan on the beach, it is also about team bonding and some light training.

This video gives you an insight into what the lads are getting up to on the Dubai training pitch. They look relaxed and fresh, though you cannot read to much into a simple set of short clips.

It is a look behind the scenes video courtesy of the official club Youtube channel.

