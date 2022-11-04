Video – Watch the Arsenal v West Ham Women’s game with unique camera footage

Get closer to Arsenal Women’s 3-1 West Ham win with Access All Areas By Michelle

Arsenal claimed their 13th successive Women’s Super League victory by beating West Ham United 3-1 (see all goals and video highlights) on Sunday at Meadow Park, making new history in the league, and you can take a unique look at how matchday unfolded with Access All Areas.

Jordan Nobbs was named Player of the Match against West Ham, after being subbed on for injured Captain Kim Little. Jordan opened the Arsenal scoresheet with a superb goal within one minute of coming on the pitch!

Go behind the scenes at Meadow Park to see all the preparations, key match action and full-time celebrations, as the Gunners clinched an eighth win from nine matches so far this season.

Press play on video above to get the best seat in the house! Enjoy..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….