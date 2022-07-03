Video – Watch the goals as Arsenal beat Ipswich 5-1 in first friendly

Most of the Arsenal team are back for pre-season training and with lots of games coming up to get the squad up to speed befpre the new campaign starts, Mikel Arteta got them straight back into action with a friendly game againstIpswich.

Eddie Nketiah showed his sharpness with a hat-trick while Lokonga managed a tap in, and young Balogun also got on the scoresheet. There are no official highlights on YouTube just yet but you can see the goals here….

Arsenal will now fly to Germany on Monday and will be playing at Nurnberg on Friday….